Pipeline leak: Ministry says alternative oil terminal 'would not help in the current situation'

An alternative to the Wiri oil terminal was too expensive and wouldn't have avoided the pipeline leak disrupting flights in Auckland because the damage was too close to the refinery, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment says.

The leak, 8km south of the Marsden Point refinery in Northland, was discovered last Thursday, and this week was expected to affect about 2000 travellers a day as jet fuel is rationed.

Opposition parties have latched onto the outage, which comes a week before the general election.

They say the government's infrastructure planning didn't adequately address security of supply.

Read more: Nearly 30 flights cancelled at Auckland Airport as petrol stations are hit with fuel shortage

Prime Minister Bill English has said reports examining establishment of a second depot in Auckland found the investment was too expensive, but that the original advice would be revisited.

In response to the domestic oil security review in 2012, Cabinet sought more technical analysis on whether early plans were needed to set up an emergency connection bypassing Wiri to provide an alternative supply of jet fuel to Auckland Airport.

"The further exploration into pre-emptive planning largely involved a feasibility study by Wiri Oil Services Ltd, which indicated that costs were significant," an MBIE spokesman said in a statement.

"Intelligence at the time suggested that a by-pass arrangement could be considered if and when additional tankage at WOSL was planned in the future. On that basis, no further exploration was undertaken into that option."

The study considered planning for a problem at the Wiri terminal and the MBIE spokesman said the by-pass pipeline "would not help in the current situation, where the leak occurred so close to the refinery".

A report prepared for the then Ministry of Economic Development, found New Zealand's national fuel supply network was reasonably robust and adept at responding to most disruptions.