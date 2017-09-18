 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

New Zealand


Pipeline leak: Ministry says alternative oil terminal 'would not help in the current situation'

share

Source:

NZN

An alternative to the Wiri oil terminal was too expensive and wouldn't have avoided the pipeline leak disrupting flights in Auckland because the damage was too close to the refinery, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment says.

The supply to Auckland Airport has been cut and airlines have been told to find somewhere else to fill up their planes.
Source: 1 NEWS

The leak, 8km south of the Marsden Point refinery in Northland, was discovered last Thursday, and this week was expected to affect about 2000 travellers a day as jet fuel is rationed.

Energy and Resources Minister Judith Collins says she’s been told fuel will start flowing to Wiri as early as next Sunday.
Source: Breakfast

Opposition parties have latched onto the outage, which comes a week before the general election.

They say the government's infrastructure planning didn't adequately address security of supply.

Read more: Nearly 30 flights cancelled at Auckland Airport as petrol stations are hit with fuel shortage

Prime Minister Bill English has said reports examining establishment of a second depot in Auckland found the investment was too expensive, but that the original advice would be revisited.

In response to the domestic oil security review in 2012, Cabinet sought more technical analysis on whether early plans were needed to set up an emergency connection bypassing Wiri to provide an alternative supply of jet fuel to Auckland Airport.

The leak at the Marsden Point Oil Refinery continues to cause problems at Auckland Airport.
Source: 1 NEWS

"The further exploration into pre-emptive planning largely involved a feasibility study by Wiri Oil Services Ltd, which indicated that costs were significant," an MBIE spokesman said in a statement.

"Intelligence at the time suggested that a by-pass arrangement could be considered if and when additional tankage at WOSL was planned in the future. On that basis, no further exploration was undertaken into that option."

The study considered planning for a problem at the Wiri terminal and the MBIE spokesman said the by-pass pipeline "would not help in the current situation, where the leak occurred so close to the refinery".

A report prepared for the then Ministry of Economic Development, found New Zealand's national fuel supply network was reasonably robust and adept at responding to most disruptions.

However, there was a risk to Auckland supply because the Marsden Point refinery supplies almost all of the city's fuel through the single refinery-to-Auckland pipeline.

Related

Transport

03:39
The supply to Auckland Airport has been cut and airlines have been told to find somewhere else to fill up their planes.

Pipeline leak latest: Nearly 30 flights cancelled at Auckland Airport as petrol stations are hit with fuel shortage
00:46
The 1 NEWS political editor says in a tight election, this is the last thing Bill English wants.

'It is a curveball' - Corin Dann on how Auckland's jet fuel pipeline leak impacts National
05:44
Energy and Resources Minister Judith Collins says she’s been told fuel will start flowing to Wiri as early as next Sunday.

Defence Force mobilised to help move fuel as broken pipeline grounds thousands of air travellers
00:41
The leak at the Marsden Point Oil Refinery continues to cause problems at Auckland Airport.

Refinery boss says 'NZ doesn't need to be embarrassed' about damaged pipeline

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:24
1
Duco Events' David Higgins was escorted away from his fighter's press conference.

Watch: Joseph Parker's out-of-control manager David Higgins is booted from presser as Fury's dad yells: 'F*** off d***head'

00:15
2
Dashcam footage of a terrifying near head-on collision between a ute and oil-tanker was captured on SH7 along the South Island's West Coast yesterday.

Watch: Terrifying near head-on collision between ute and oil-tanker on West Coast following reckless overtaking manoeuvre

01:03
3
The 22-year-old Wests Tigers half is in the country promoting the upcoming tournament.

'Dad had tears in his eyes' - Tui Lolohea determined to make Tonga proud at league world cup

00:29
4
The former All Blacks flanker has shone for La Rochelle in 2016-17.

Victor Vito named French Top 14 player of the year - watch some of his best moments for La Rochelle


03:39
5
The supply to Auckland Airport has been cut and airlines have been told to find somewhere else to fill up their planes.

Pipeline leak latest: Nearly 30 flights cancelled at Auckland Airport as petrol stations are hit with fuel shortage

00:56
The Labour leader says she will be 'Prime Minister for Morrinsville as I am for Mt Albert'.

Ardern denies there is an 'urban-rural divide' after Morrinsville protest

The Labour leader said she thought the protest was simply political and she didn't take the insults personally.

03:39
The supply to Auckland Airport has been cut and airlines have been told to find somewhere else to fill up their planes.

Pipeline leak latest: Nearly 30 flights cancelled at Auckland Airport as petrol stations are hit with fuel shortage

Some Auckland petrol stations are now reporting they are out of 95 petrol.

00:29
The two fighters will meet in the ring on September 24 in Manchester.

Video: Staredown! Joseph Parker and Hughie Fury come face to face after heated press conference

The two fighters meet in the ring in Manchester this weekend, though today's press conference was dominated by another confrontation.


02:32
Our fastest growing city is facing some pretty serious growing pains.

Election countdown: Housing and jobs top of wish list for many Tauranga voters

Our fastest growing city is facing some pretty serious growing pains.

00:39
Shail Kaushal says the same dairy has been hit multiple times – this time with a gun – and it’s time for action to be taken.

'This is absolutely outrageous!' - Mt Roskill board member asks for help fighting vicious dairy robberies

Cash and cigarettes were taken from a Mount Roskill dairy last night, just six months after a group attacked the shopkeeper.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 