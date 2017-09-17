Pipeline leak latest: Nearly 30 flights cancelled at Auckland Airport as petrol stations are hit with fuel shortage

Nearly 30 flights have been cancelled at Auckland Airport today as a jet fuel shortage due to a ruptured pipeline continues, with petrol stations now also reporting supply problems.

Of the 28 cancelled flights, 22 are domestics flights and the six remaining are international flights.

"We strongly recommend people check their flight status before coming to the airport," an airport spokeswoman told 1 NEWS.

The airport is warning the number of cancellations could change at any time.

But so far, the airport says it is coping with the fuel saga.

"The terminals are not overrun with people, it's not frantic," she said.

Air New Zealand estimates about 2000 of its customers will be affected each day by flight disruptions.

Some domestic and Tasman services will be cancelled to consolidate passenger loads and some long-haul flights will have refuelling stops at Pacific or Australian airports.

This morning, Z Energy told 1 NEWS that four of its Auckland petrol stations are out of 95 Premium petrol because of supply issues.

The affected Z stations are: Glen Park, Henderson Valley, Hunters Corner and Pukekohe.

Z Energy is warning more stations could run out of high octane petrol in Auckland today.

Spokesman Jonathan Hill says in the early stages of the pipeline rupture, Z Energy took the decision to prioritise trucking 91 octane and diesel because they power the bulk of the vehicle fleet.

He says trucks are now heading to Auckland with 95 onboard and all stations will have the fuel by tomorrow.

"Ninety per cent of petrol vehicles can run on 91," he says.

"All grades of fuel are being trucked into the city and there is no cause for concern".

Repairs progressing on schedule

Repairs to a pipeline leak that has disrupted jet fuel supplies to the airport are progressing on schedule, Refining NZ says.

The damage, 8km south of the Marsden Point refinery in Northland, was discovered last Thursday, but not made public until two days ago.

It has led to the 170km pipeline's temporary shutdown, restricting the volume of fuel available to all airlines to 30 per cent of normal usage.

Refining NZ expects to resume deliveries to its Wiri storage depot in south Auckland between this Sunday and Tuesday.

It would then take another 30 hours for the fuel to settle, be re-certified and transported to the airport.

The company says welding and preparation of the replacement pipe section has started, ready for installation later this week.