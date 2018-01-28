Pipe bursts in Auckland leaving sewage running through properties, closing beach

A sewage pipe burst in Milford, Auckland early this morning, closing the local beach.

A fire spokesperson told 1 NEWS they were called to Shakespeare Road at 2.40am today after reports of a water leak.

Watercare acting chief operations officer Mark Bourne said in a statement a large leak resulted in wastewater flowing into private properties.

"The affected underground pipe has been located and repairs are now underway. Repair of the pipe join is expected to be finished by mid-afternoon."

"Three houses were directly affected by the spill. Residents from other properties with garden damage only will be able to return home later this afternoon."



Both Milford and Milford South beaches on the North Shore have closed, according to Auckland Council's SwimSafe website.

The website states the wastewater overflow is the reason behind the closure.

Auckland Council Manager Regulatory Compliance Steve Pearce told 1 NEWS, "We have placed an alert on our Safeswim website advising that it is not currently safe to swim at Milford and Milford South beaches."

"We have also dispatched council staff to warn beachgoers of the current risks of swimming at Milford Beach, both verbally and by way of signage."



Residents were alerted at 3.00am and the water was said to be cascading through more properties.

A local resident told 1 NEWS there are frequent surges of water bubbling up underneath the grass.



