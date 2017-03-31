Pipe bursts in Auckland, leaving sewage running through Milford properties, closing beach

A sewage pipe burst in Milford, Auckland early this morning, closing the local beach

Source: 1 NEWS

A fire spokesperson told 1 NEWS they were called to Shakespeare Road at 2.40am today after reports of a water leak.

When firefighters attended, they realised it was in fact a burst sewage pipe.

Both Milford and Milford South beaches on the North Shore have closed, according to Auckland Council's SwimSafe website.

The website states the wastewater overflow is the reason behind the closure.

Watercare acting chief operations officer Mark Bourne said in a statement a large leak resulted in wastewater flowing into private properties.

"Wastewater has also flowed into the stormwater system and into the Wairau Creek."

"The first priority is to ensure safety of the people effected, then effect temporary repairs."

Residents were alerted at 3.00am and the water is said to be cascading through more properties.

A local resident told 1 NEWS there are frequent surges of water bubbling up underneath the grass.



