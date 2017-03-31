Pipe bursts in Auckland, leaving sewage running through Milford properties

A sewage pipe burst in Milford, Auckland early this morning, leaving residents waiting outside their homes.

Source: 1 NEWS

A fire spokesperson told 1 NEWS they were called to Shakespeare Road at 2.40am today after reports of a water leak.

When firefighters attended, they realised it was in fact a burst sewage pipe.

Watercare acting chief operations officer Mark Bourne said in a statement a large leak resulted in wastewater flowing into private properties.

"Wastewater has also flowed into the stormwater system and into the Wairau Creek."

"The first priority is to ensure safety of the people effected, then effect temporary repairs."

Residents were alerted at 3.00am and the water is said to be cascading through more properties.

A local resident told 1 NEWS there are frequent surges of water bubbling up underneath the grass.



