Pioneer of modern Maori art movement Cliff Whiting dies

Artist Cliff Whiting, a master carver responsible for creating Te Papa's contemporary marae has died this morning, aged 81.

Source: Waka Huia

Some of Mr Whiting's large-scale works are in places including the Christchurch High Court and the National Archives, along with notable pieces at Te Papa.

Along with being a respected artist and carver, he was a teacher, lecturer and administrator, helping introduce Maori art in schools.

The Te Ara Encyclopedia of New Zealand said Mr Whiting, along with the likes of the late Ralph Hotere and Paratene Matchitt, helped the modern Maori art movement emerge in the 1950s and 1960s, blending Maori tradition with Western modernism.

Mr Whiting was appointed to the Order of New Zealand in 1998.

Other members of the order include Helen Clark, Margaret Mahy, Richie McCaw and Dame Kiri Te Kanawa.

