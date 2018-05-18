Pint-sized powerhouse championing anti-bullying Pink Shirt Day in her Hamilton school

Source:
Pint-sized powerhouse Tegan Way has convinved her school to fight back against bullying by adopting International Pink Shirt Day.
The six-year-old was inspired to start Pink Shirt Day at her school, Hamilton's Forest Lake School, after she was bullied by a boy.
"He should learn that bullying isn't OK. I know he has a good side," Tegan told Seven Sharp.
Forest Lake School principal Christine Jessop describes Tegan as a "very, very determined young lady".
"It [Pink Shirt Day] did have to happen, certainly did."
Tegan's mum says her daughter is "still at the age of innocence".
"In her world, right is right and wrong is wrong," she said.
"This is a child that couldn't stand the colour pink. Now, it's pink everything. Everything has to be pink because pink means no bullying".
The local constablary, dressed in pink, made a special presentation to honour the six-year-old's dedication.
