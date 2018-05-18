Pint-sized powerhouse championing anti-bullying Pink Shirt Day in her Hamilton school

Pint-sized powerhouse Tegan Way has convinved her school to fight back against bullying by adopting International Pink Shirt Day.

The six-year-old was inspired to start Pink Shirt Day at her school, Hamilton's Forest Lake School, after she was bullied by a boy.

"He should learn that bullying isn't OK. I know he has a good side," Tegan told Seven Sharp.

Forest Lake School principal Christine Jessop describes Tegan as a "very, very determined young lady".

"It [Pink Shirt Day] did have to happen, certainly did."



Tegan's mum says her daughter is "still at the age of innocence".

"In her world, right is right and wrong is wrong," she said.