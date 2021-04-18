TODAY |

Pink Batts stocks exhausted outside of Auckland

Source: 

Stocks of the most common house insulation product, Pink Batts, have been exhausted outside of Auckland.

Home insulation file Source: istock.com

The pandemic's severing of the supply chain from Auckland is threatening shortages of common building materials.

Fletcher Building says it has stopped making Batts under Alert Level 4, and even in Auckland has only "extremely limited" stock.

"We can confirm stock levels have been fully exhausted outside of Auckland," a spokesperson said.

"We have been following the Level 4 lockdown rules which requires us to halt manufacturing - this means we also only have extremely limited stock remaining in our Auckland manufacturing and distribution facility."

It would take just 24 hours to get production running again, as the Auckland site "can operate with a skeleton team adhering to public health rules".

It was not correct that once production restarted, supplying the Auckland market would have priority over other places, the company said.

Several construction suppliers have asked permission to restart operations, however, the Health Ministry has not granted any manufacturing exemptions under Level 4.

www.rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Auckland
Property
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Live updates: Three people remain in critical condition after Auckland terrorist attack
2
Anti-terror laws in focus after Auckland terrorist attack
3
Robinson wins javelin gold with clutch final throw
4
Tokyo Paralympics Day 11: Lisa Adams chases second gold
5
Countdowns across NZ will open 10am Saturday after 'devastating' attack
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Kiwis lockdown workday disrupted by cyber attack

Countdowns across NZ will open 10am Saturday after 'devastating' attack

Ardern praises those who came to aid of Auckland terrorist stabbing victims

Nelson fishermen towed to shore after breaching rules