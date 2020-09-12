TODAY |

Ping pong and tractors: Hitting the campaign trail with NZ's politicians

Source:  1 NEWS

The election campaign is underway, with promises and policies galore from New Zealand's politicians.

Political reporter Benedict Collins looks at some of the lighter moments on the election campaign so far. Source: 1 NEWS

But it's not always so serious, with some lighter moments sprinkled amongst. 

National leader Judith Collins has spent some time touring a tractor shop in Waipukurau, issuing a challenge to NZ First's Winston Peters to try climbing up one of the behemoths.

Little did she know, down country, Peters was having a right-old time cruising around in a tractor himself. 

Peters also revealed himself as a secret ping pong master in his latest campaign video... but the 1 NEWS camera caught a slightly different angle.

The Opportunities Party launched its drug policy, although its Ohariu candidate still has a thing or two to learn about live mics, recalling a time she told her mum, "If you want some weed, I can get you some."

Watch the video to see some of the lighter moments from this week on the campaign trail.

New Zealand
Politics
Your Vote 2020
