Will Pineapple Lumps and Jaffas continue to be produced in Dunedin?

A statement released from Mondelez, the owners of Cadbury, has given hope that a local buyer might take over production of Kiwi classics such as Pineapple Lumps, Jaffas and Pinky Bars.

Mondelez International has taken more than $100 million in dividends out of New Zealand in recent years.
A spokesman for Mondelez said today "Mondelez is reviewing the expressions of interest received and will be able to provide more information and updates in due course once these have been considered."

If a local buyer can't be found then production is set to move to Australia.

Mondelez has been trying to find a local buyer since the announcement that the Dunedin Cadbury factory would be closing its doors next year.

The statement offers hope that some of those who work at the factory may be able to keep their jobs in New Zealand.

For more than 80 years, the Dunedin factory has produced Cadbury products for consumers in New Zealand and Australia.

Cadbury's Dunedin factory processes more than 30 tonnes of liquid chocolate a day and employs just under 300 full time staff and around 100 seasonal workers. 

Locals say the closure will have a crippling effect on the Dunedin economy.

The closure will cost nearly 400 jobs and protesters say the factory has returned millions of dollars in profits to its multinational owner.

Hundreds protest planned Cadbury factory closure in Dunedin

