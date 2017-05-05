Will Pineapple Lumps and Jaffas continue to be produced in Dunedin?

A statement released from Mondelez, the owners of Cadbury, has given hope that a local buyer might take over production of Kiwi classics such as Pineapple Lumps, Jaffas and Pinky Bars.

A spokesman for Mondelez said today "Mondelez is reviewing the expressions of interest received and will be able to provide more information and updates in due course once these have been considered."

If a local buyer can't be found then production is set to move to Australia.

Mondelez has been trying to find a local buyer since the announcement that the Dunedin Cadbury factory would be closing its doors next year.

The statement offers hope that some of those who work at the factory may be able to keep their jobs in New Zealand.

For more than 80 years, the Dunedin factory has produced Cadbury products for consumers in New Zealand and Australia.