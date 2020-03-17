Pilots 'shocked and surprised', waiting for news as Air NZ considers cutting 30% of staff

Concerned pilots from Air New Zealand are waiting for more news, after the airline confirmed up to a third of them may lose their jobs due to the global coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement last night, Air New Zealand CEO Greg Foran confirmed up to 30 per cent of jobs will be cut as the airline grapples with the "harsh realities" of Covid-19's spread.

There are around 12,500 people employed with Air New Zealand at this time.

Also last night, the NZ Airline Pilots' Association (NZALPA) held a meeting to discuss the upcoming job losses and impact.

President Captain Andrew Ridling told TVNZ 1's Breakfast this morning it's a hard conversation to be had.

"They're shocked, they're confused, they're coming to grips with what was announced," he says.

"Our focus has got to be on our people, their families and those people in the industry who may be in that position in the next few days."

It comes after an announcement over the weekend that almost all international arrivals into New Zealand will need to undergo a 14-day self-isolation period.

Australia has also put in place the same policy.

In response to the latest developments, Air New Zealand announced it was slashing 85 per cent of its international flights and 30 per cent of domestic.

It'll be challenging to get staff back, especially trained pilots, if they move overseas after losing their jobs, Mr Ridling says.

Echoing NZALPA, E tū union says the airline needs to work to minimise job losses.

"This is the start of a much larger challenge that all Kiwis will need to face together. Air New Zealand has an opportunity to lead by example and pull out all stops to keep workers employed in good jobs," assistant national secretary Rachel Mackintosh said in a statement.

"They have a choice in how they respond to this crisis and we call on them to work with people in our unions to find a way through that builds a future of decent work, skill development and a strong voice for the experts – the people who do the work."

In a statement to staff last night and supplied to 1 NEWS, Mr Foran encouraged employees to take annual leave, long service leave or leave without pay if they could.

"I know these are difficult and uncertain times for all Air New Zealanders, their families and friends."

This morning, chief revenue officer Cam Wallace confirmed there will be "very significant" reductions in the trans-Tasman schedule, adding the current demand profile is "not at all positive".

Around 1500 Air New Zealand staff are based off-shore and will be updated through livestreams today, Mr Wallace says.