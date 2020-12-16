TODAY |

Pilot may have struck powerlines in Mahia Peninsula helicopter crash today

The pilot of a helicopter which crashed on Mahia Peninsula this morning may have hit powerlines.

Rescue Coordination Centre NZ received an alert from the aircraft's distress beacon at 6am.

Police say initial reports suggest the crash happened off the Mahia East Coast Road.

The 43-year-old pilot was taken to Gisborne Hospital following the crash. Around 11am today he transferred to Waikato Hospital in a stable condition. Authorities have said his injury was minor. 

The Civil Aviation Authority says the pilot was doing agricultural work and "may have hit a wire", which caused the crash.

A helicopter, ambulance and first response unit were sent to the scene by St John.

Today’s crash comes a day after a fatal helicopter crash near Kaikoura in which two adults died and three children were injured.

