Pilot left with moderate injuries after light plane crashes on Auckland road

A light plane has crashed on a road in the Auckland suburb of Pukekohe East.

According to a Fire Service spokesperson the plane came down at the intersection of Runciman and Rutherford Roads, with only one person, the pilot, on board.

The plane reportedly landed on its roof leaking fuel onto the road, where fire crews are now laying down foam.

A St Johns spokesperson said the pilot was treated with moderate injuries and has been taken to Middlemore Hospital. 

Police are helping with traffic management on the rural road which is down to one lane.

