Pilot injured in helicopter crash on Mahia Peninsula

One person has been injured in a helicopter crash near Mahia in Hawke's Bay.

Rescue Coordination Centre NZ received an alert from the aircraft's distress beacon at 6am.

Police say initial reports suggest the crash happened off the Mahia East Coast Road.

The 43-year-old pilot was taken to Gisborne Hospital following the crash. Around 11am today he transferred to Waikato Hospital in a stable condition.

A helicopter, ambulance and first response unit was sent to the scene by St John.

Today’s crash comes a day after a fatal helicopter crash near Kaikoura in which two adults died and three children were injured.



