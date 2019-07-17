TODAY |

Pilot awarded $3k compensation after quarantine in bed bug-infested Auckland apartment

More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Health
Property

A pilot has been awarded $3000 in compensation after being quarantined in his bed bug-infested rental apartment in Auckland.

Jake Blatchford was badly bitten by the bugs immediately after moving into the landlord-furnished property in the city centre.

He did not know the cause of the bites initially, and was told by a doctor that the marks on his skin could be chicken pox.

As a newly-employed international pilot, Mr Blatchford was required to be quarantined and could not board a plane to undertake a training course in Australia.

The landlord's agent, Ms Ho of James Law Realty Ltd, queried whether the bed bugs could have been introduced into the apartment by Mr Blatchford.

However, the Tenancy Tribunal has found the apartment was infested with bed bugs.

"There was no evidence before the Tribunal that established that the bed bug problem was caused by anything Mr Blatchford did or did not do," a statement of the tribunal said.

"It seems more probable than not, on the available evidence, that the apartment was infested with bed bugs prior to the start of his tenancy."

The tribunal has ordered the landlords, Matthew Ka Wah Lo and Nyuk Fung Kiw, to pay Mr Blatchford $1185 for the clothing, luggage and other personal property he had to throw away.

The landlord has also been ordered to pay the sum of $2000 for Mr Blatchford's loss of amenity.

rnz.co.nz

Lifelike 3D rendering of a bedbug.
Bedbug. Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Health
Property
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
An image posted on Instagram by Iyia Liu, left, and a screenshot of Celebration Box products, pictured right.
Celebration Box may have breached Fair Trading Act, Commerce Commission finds
2
The Gun City mega store soon to be opened in Christchurch.
Christchurch's new Gun City mega store angers locals - 'They should have at least informed us'
3
The strike will see teachers opt out of teaching one year group at a time, starting with Year 9s from today.
Teacher unions announce legal action over back-pay delay
4
Valentus SlimROAST coffee products.
Warning after Class C amphetamine drug found in diet coffee being sold in NZ
5
The twins from Pakistan were born joined at the head.
British surgeons perform mammoth surgery on twins joined at the head
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
The Gun City mega store soon to be opened in Christchurch.

Christchurch's new Gun City mega store angers locals - 'They should have at least informed us'
01:16
The incident sent seome schools in the area into lockdown.

Napier man at centre of 11-hour standoff named after pleading guilty
Wellington, New Zealand - March 5, 2016. Air New Zealand airplane in the skies above Wellington, New Zealand.

Measles warning issued to passengers onboard pair of Air NZ flights between Auckland, Palmerston North
02:49
While the odd bouts of worry and stress are a part of life, around a quarter of us suffer from chronic anxiety.

Watch: Dr Sash talks us through the signs anxiety may be impacting your life