Pile-up on Auckland motorway as mattress flies off car roof

Police have released footage of a mattress flying off the top of a car which caused a pile-up on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway last week.

The footage shows a driver speeding down the busy motorway on the night of Monday July 12, with a mattress on top of their car.

The mattress begins to wobble before flying off and lands in front of a ute following behind. The ute brakes hard after hitting the mattress, coming to a complete stop.

Cars behind are then also forced to slam on the brakes to avoid crashing. However, a subsequent vehicle fails to stop in time and a pile-up ensues.

Police say one person was trapped in the crash and had to be cut out by Fire and Emergency NZ.

"This is why you should focus on the road ahead," police captioned the video post.