TODAY |

Pike River victims' family members set to enter mine today

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
West Coast

Thirty family members of the Pike River mine victims are set to travel 170 metres into the access tunnel of the Pike River mine today - the furtherest anyone's been since 2011.

On November 19, 2010, 29 men working in the mine died after an explosion at the West Coast site.

It's the last chance families have to enter the area before full recovery of the 2.3 kilometre tunnel begins.

Pike River Recovery Agency says it will transport family members – aged 15 and over – in a driftrunner up to the 170m barrier in groups with an experienced agency guide, starting at 9am.

Each visit to the barrier is estimated to last around 20 minutes.

The mine re-entry began on May 21 this year.

Sonya Rockhouse, who lost her son in the explosion, said today is an emotional day because it'll be the closest many have been to their loved ones since they died.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Today contractors worked on removing a 30m concrete barrier into the mine. Source: 1 NEWS

Your playlist will load after this ad

The families were accompanied by Minister Andrew Little, who said this was just the "first step" in getting the miners home. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
West Coast
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
All Blacks run riot to thump Canada in Rugby World Cup Pool B clash
2
Auckland bar and eatery mocks woman asking about vegan options
3
Barrett blitz! Trio of All Blacks brothers all score in RWC demolition of Canada
4
All Blacks' second half stunner puts away Canada despite handling errors on hot and humid night in Oita
5
Rieko Ioane proves his worth as All Blacks batter Canada at Rugby World Cup
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:39

Hundreds of university staff sign letter denouncing white supremacy at Auckland University

Deaf Foundation blames earbuds, phones for teens' hearing loss

Five members of family behind 21 Thai restaurants in NZ sentenced for $2.3m tax evasion
02:17

'Black Widow' life insurance murder case being heard in Court of Appeal