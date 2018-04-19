Pike River victims' family members set to enter mine today

Thirty family members of the Pike River mine victims are set to travel 170 metres into the access tunnel of the Pike River mine today - the furtherest anyone's been since 2011.

On November 19, 2010, 29 men working in the mine died after an explosion at the West Coast site.

It's the last chance families have to enter the area before full recovery of the 2.3 kilometre tunnel begins.

Pike River Recovery Agency says it will transport family members – aged 15 and over – in a driftrunner up to the 170m barrier in groups with an experienced agency guide, starting at 9am.

Each visit to the barrier is estimated to last around 20 minutes.

The mine re-entry began on May 21 this year.

Sonya Rockhouse, who lost her son in the explosion, said today is an emotional day because it'll be the closest many have been to their loved ones since they died.