Pike River re-entry team to venture further into mine as WorkSafe gives green light

WorkSafe will today give the official Pike River re-entry team permission to move further up the mine's drift, TVNZ 1's Breakfast understands.

Today contractors worked on removing a 30m concrete barrier into the mine. Source: 1 NEWS

The team will move beyond the 170m seal of the West Coast mine they reached some weeks ago.

The re-entry team needs the permission of Worksafe to progress any further in the mine and Breakfast understands Worksafe will make the official announcement this morning.

Sonya Rockhouse, re-entry campaigner and mother of one of the miners who died in the mine said this is what they've been working towards for the past nine years.

"At the end of the day, we've been saying it is safe for a long time and we've just had to wait for this process to go through. It's really exciting," said Ms Rockhouse. 

"It vindicates what we've been saying all along." 

Ms Rockhouse said everyone has been waiting to get on with the job. 

"We had no idea that it would end like this but its fantastic, all worth it. Morale is very high."

On November 19, 2010, 29 men working in the mine died after an explosion at the West Coast site.

In that time, Ms Rockhouse said the families and re-entry campaign has faced a lot of negativity, even recently. She said those people should walk a mile in their shoes.

"A lot of people say it's been nine years you need to move on, I wish I could move on that’s what we would like to be able to do but when somebody dies under normal circumstances you have a body and you get to grieve over that body and you get to go through the whole grieving process and we've got a huge chunk of that missing," she said.

""Imagine if it was your son or husband or brother."

Today's development comes after families of the Pike River victims travelled into the main drift on October 3.

It was the first time families of the 29 victims were taken almost 200 metres inside the disaster site. Source: 1 NEWS

