Pike River re-entry: 'Concept plan' presented to families

What's being called a concept plan to re-enter the drift of the Pike River mine has been presented to victims' familes in Greymouth this morning.

Source: 1 NEWS

Minister Responsible for Pike River Re-Entry, Andrew Little, and Pike River Recovery Agency chief executive Dave Gawn have been talking to the relatives of the 29 men killed in the mine in 2010.

Mr Little said the families were now discussing the plan and he hoped to give it the go-ahead on Monday.

He hoped practical work on re-entering the mine could start by the end of the year.

Details of the plan have not been released.

The Pike River Recovery Agency was set up by the government earlier this year to plan a safe, manned re-entry and recovery of the drift access tunnel.

The aim is to try and find out what happened in order to prevent any further tragedies, to give the families closure and where possible, retrieve any remains found in the drift, the agency has said.