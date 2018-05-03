 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Pike River re-entry: 'Concept plan' presented to families

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

What's being called a concept plan to re-enter the drift of the Pike River mine has been presented to victims' familes in Greymouth this morning.

In Parliament today the Minister responsible for Pike River re-entry was asked about the progress of re-entering the drift.

Source: 1 NEWS

Minister Responsible for Pike River Re-Entry, Andrew Little, and Pike River Recovery Agency chief executive Dave Gawn have been talking to the relatives of the 29 men killed in the mine in 2010.

Mr Little said the families were now discussing the plan and he hoped to give it the go-ahead on Monday.

He hoped practical work on re-entering the mine could start by the end of the year.

Details of the plan have not been released.

The Pike River Recovery Agency was set up by the government earlier this year to plan a safe, manned re-entry and recovery of the drift access tunnel.

The aim is to try and find out what happened in order to prevent any further tragedies, to give the families closure and where possible, retrieve any remains found in the drift, the agency has said.

The government is spending up to $23 million on the project.

Related

Politics

West Coast

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
An image of the Wellington southern right whale, captured off the southern coast at 8am on July 11.

Matariki fireworks all-go for tonight with no sightings of Wellington's whale

2

Christchurch zoo feels 'helpless' after barrage of 'unsubstantiated' animal welfare complaints

3

Pictures: When Trump met the Queen - 'A tremendous woman'


00:40
4
They still have to be extracted from the caves, and are reportedly "too week to move".

New details emerge of how boys and football coach became trapped in Thai cave for two weeks


5
A road closure near the scene of a police investigation near Tauranga.

Homicide investigation underway in Tauranga after body found near McLaren Falls

Demetrius Pairama

Family of 17-year-old found dead in vacant Auckland home heartbroken and searching for answers - 'she was loved by many'

Jacqueline King, the aunt of Demetrius Pairama, described her niece as adventurous and outgoing.

03:28
Pania Newton has been to the UN three times to fight for her ancestral land in Ihumatao, South Auckland.

Meet the young Auckland woman taking the fight to protect her ancestral land to the UN

Pania Newton has been to the UN three times to protect land in Ihumātao, South Auckland.

00:31
Severe gales and heavy rain are on the agenda, with possible coastal flooding on Sunday.

'Batten down the hatches' - severe gales and heavy rain could cause weekend washout and road closures in Auckland

The school holidays weather will take a turn for the worse as 'Tasman rainmaker' hits.

01:49
The KiwiBuild homes in Māngere are needed, but for residents like Mary Fiefia, it means temporary relocation.

South Auckland state house residents to be moved as major new development announced - 'I feel sad'

The homes in Māngere are needed, but for residents like Mary Fiefia, it means temporary relocation.

01:37
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Expecting a few showers tonight in the north, with light winds in the South Island

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.