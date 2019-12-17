TODAY |

Pike River mine re-entry team step through 170m barrier for first time since 2011

Source:  1 NEWS

The Pike River mine re-entry team has gone through the 170 metre barrier in the drift for the first time since 2011. 

Opening first door in 170m barrier. Source: Supplied.

Pike River Recovery Agency chief operating officer Dinghy Pattinson said the last time he was on the other side of the barrier was when he was part of the Mines Rescue team in 2011, after 29 men working in the mine died after an explosion at the West Coast site in 2010. 

"So today was pretty significant for me." 

Going past the barrier indicated the next phase of re-entry to go up the rest of the 2.3 kilometre drift. 

"We’ve got a big job to undertake over coming months, and we wanted to get through if it was safe to do so before our Christmas closedown," Mr Pattinson said.

"We’ll shut and secure the door now for a couple of weeks – it will give us more time to monitor the underground environment – before starting to remove the barrier in the new year."

He said the initial scan did not show anything unexpected. 

Ealier this month, WorkSafe granted the re-entry team permission to move further up the mine's drift.

New Zealand
Accidents
West Coast
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Final goodbye: Remembering the influential people who died in 2019
2
Person shot in Hastings as Flaxmere school locked down after gun incident
3
John Campbell sits next to sleeping child at food bank, livid at state of poverty in NZ
4
Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua makes three changes for next month's Nations Cup in the UK
5
McDonald's cuts ties with Aussie restaurant owner over video of alleged racist rant
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Otago alpine resort Cardrona dumps single-use plastic bottles from its menu

Environment Court dismisses appeal against proposed expansion of Bay of Plenty water bottling plant

Full video: Australia's Foreign Minister speaks with media while in NZ amid White Island tragedy

Man accused of murdering pregnant woman in her Christchurch home in 1995 pleads not guilty