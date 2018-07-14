 

RWC Sevens

New Zealand


Pike River Mine re-entry one step closer with Andrew Little signing off on three potential options

Plans for re-entry of the Pike River Mine have been approved for further development by Andrew Little.

Families of those killed in the explosion on the west coast were met today by the mine re-entry minister Andrew Little.
Mr Little - the Minister responsible for the West Coat mine re-entry operation has signed off three possible re-entry options under the mine's recovery agency concept plan.

The agency's chief executive Dave Gawn says it's already started developing a re-entry plan and hopes to present it to Mr Little for further consideration by the end of October.

The Deputy Prime Minster offered in 2016 to go down the mine, after 29 lives were lost in 2010. He repeated the line today.
On 19 November 2010, 29 men lost their lives in an explosion at the mine.

The three possibilities include:

- Building a 200m tunnel into the mine

- Drilling a large bore hole

- Re-entering the main drift with no other exit route

The Pike River Recovery Agency says expert advice shows a safe manned re-entry is possible and risks can be managed.

