Pike River Mine pipe may hold 'key information'

An electrical engineer helping Pike River families, wants the police to continue their attempts to send cameras down the mine.

Cameras yesterday attempted to examine three 300mm pipes that extend further into the mine workings. Source: NZ Police

Police say a remotely operated camera was deployed down three 300mm pipes yesterday as part of their investigation into the 2010 explosion, in which 29 men were killed.

It was hoped the camera could glimpse out any openings or cracks in the pipes.

But police said the pipes were too damaged for it to get beyond the rockfall.

Electrical engineer Richard Healey said there is a fourth, 15cm steel pipe that the police should send a camera down.

He said there is evidence that pipe broke shortly before the first explosion, and it could hold key information.