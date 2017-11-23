 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Pike River families 'over the moon' as Supreme Court finds dropping of charges against Peter Whittall unlawful

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Sonya Rockhouse, who lost her son in the Pike River Mine disaster, says she's is over the moon with a Supreme Court ruling that WorkSafe's decision to withdraw prosecution of mine boss Peter Whittall, in exchange for payments to the victims' families, was unlawful.

Sonya Rockhouse, who lost her son Ben in the disaster, reacts to the ruling that withdrawing charges in exchange for paying families was unlawful.
Source: 1 NEWS

Ms Rockhouse and Anna Osborne, who lost her husband, went to the Supreme Court, appealing against a decision to refuse a judicial review of the decision by WorkSafe to drop the charges against Mr Whittall  

"We just can’t believe it. I’ve been talking to Anna, she’s crying, screaming. We’re just so excited," Ms Rockhouse told 1 NEWS. 

Delight for Pike River families after court finds deal to drop charges against mine boss was unlawful.
Source: 1 NEWS

Ms Osborne is also thrilled with the court's ruling.

"I am absolutely elated. It's bloody great," she said.

Peter Whittall in court.

Source: 1 NEWS

"It's hard to believe after so many kicks in the guts that we've finally had a win."

WorkSafe laid 12 health and safety charges against Mr Whittall, but they were dropped after more than $3 million was paid to the victims' families.

The Crown said the payment of reparation was just one of several factors taken into account in withdrawing the charges.

But the Supreme Court found that the decision to offer no evidence was made under an unlawful agreement to stifle prosecution

The court said it was irrelevant that WorkSafe considered other factors in reaching the decision to offer no evidence. 

It has also committed up to $23 million towards achieving the goal, a key part of the Labour-NZ First coalition agreement.

Source: 1 NEWS

WorkSafe says it fully accepts the decision of the Supreme Court.

Chief Executive Nicole Rosie said the ruling clarifies the approach the regulator should have taken, and will take in the future in such circumstances.

"We hope this decision will bring some relief to the families and we will be seeking a meeting with them shortly to discuss the decision," Ms Rosie said.

"As a result of the families' commitment to their loved ones, New Zealand has new health and safety legislation and a regulatory unit focused on high hazard activities. There is now far greater recognition and commitment to health and safety across the country," she said.

"The families’ commitment has helped to forever change the health and safety landscape in New Zealand for the better."

While WorkSafe was named as the respondent in this case, the decision was taken by its predecessor agency which carefully considered its decision at the time, Ms Rodie said.

"As its successor we have assumed responsibility for the decision and we accept the court’s decision."

Related

West Coast

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
The men made a video diary as they camped out on top of their stricken ute in a remote part of Western Australia.

Watch: 'Surrounded by crocodiles last night' – Aussie mates stranded in mud for four nights on fishing trip


00:30
2
Australia's spin bowler Lyon made a key play, running out England's batsman Vince in the 60th over in Brisbane.

Pinpoint! Nathan Lyon runs out England batsman with sensational piece of fielding

02:31
3
Police are calling it a "particularly nasty and aggressive robbery" which has left staff traumatised.

Video: Do you know these thugs? Police appeal to public after terrifying aggravated robbery of Tauranga tavern

04:02
4
He said the numbers will be more significant as the months unfold.

Peters has 'no doubts' immigration will decrease despite minor drop in first month of new government

00:56
5
Normally leading from the front on the field, Sio Siua Taukeiaho froze for a while before taking the leap off the Sky Tower in Auckland.

'But I'm scared!' Tonga's RLWC prop freezes and stalls before completing Sky Jump

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

01:01
Inspector Hurimoana Dennis says the only thing he did wrong was be a proud Maori officer.

Watch: 'Absolutely humiliating' – cop found not guilty of unlawfully detaining teen speaks out

Inspector Hurimoana Dennis says the only thing he did wrong was be a proud Maori officer.

00:34
Bilingual Anthony Hudson was in complete control at this morning's press conference in Wellington.

Anthony Hudson steps down as All Whites head coach - 'I've enjoyed every second'

Hudson's contract expired after the team lost 2-0 to Peru in their World Cup qualifier in Lima.

05:04

Toni Street tests self-defence skills on Kiwi Hollywood star Zoe Bell

The stuntwoman and actor is back home to teach Kiwi women some of her hardcore skills.


02:29
Mother-of-three Angela Cuming took to Twitter to express her outrage at a lewd joke sent to her by Hamilton City Councillor Mark Bunting.

'It made me feel worthless' – Waikato mother and journalist shocked at crass message sent to her by local politician

Hamilton City Councillor Mark Bunting now faces a disciplinary hearing over the message.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 