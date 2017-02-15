 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

New Zealand


Pike River families lose appeal for Peter Whittall to face criminal prosecution

share

Source:

NZN

Pike River Coal boss Peter Whittall won't face criminal prosecution over the 2010 mine disaster after the Court of Appeal threw out a further bid by victims' families.

Anna Osborne and Sonya Rockhouse had sought judicial review of a decision by Worksafe New Zealand not to offer evidence against Mr Whittall, the mine company's former chief executive.

Ms Osborne's husband, Milton, and Ms Rockhouse's 21-year-old son, Ben, were among the 29 men killed in the disaster.

The Prime Minister has told the families the permanent sealing of the mine will stop while options are looked at.

Source: 1 NEWS

VLI Drilling International pleaded guilty to three charges and were fined $46,800 while Pike River Coal was convicted of nine charges and fined $760,000.

The company was also ordered to pay $110,000 to families of each of the victims and the two survivors, totalling $3.41 million.

The company was in receivership at the time and it was unlikely the payment would ever be made.

Mr Whittall offered to pay the sum, and later did pay it, if the prosecution dropped charges against him personally.

Ms Osborne and Ms Rockhouse claimed that offer and payment was an unlawful bargain to stifle prosecution against Mr Whittall.

But the court rejected that was the case in a judgement released today.

While a dozen charges were brought against Mr Whittall they were later dropped by Worksafe who decided while there was sufficient evidence to proceed with prosecution, there was a low likelihood of success - in part because of the unavailability and unwillingness of some witnesses.

The appeal court today said the decision to drop the prosecution was lawful.

"Worksafe properly and independently considered Mr Whittall's conditional reparation undertaking, amongst other factors, in concluding it was no longer in the public interest to continue prosecution," the court said.

Related

01:47
Bernie Monk tells MPs that families will fight on, Solid Energy Chair Andy Coup threatens to quit and widow Anna Osbourne says the company is hiding things.

'The insinuation of a cover up is unfounded' - Solid Energy boss tells Pike River families
01:13
The Prime Minister has told the families the permanent sealing of the mine will stop while options are looked at.

Pike River families to present their case to re-open the mine

00:33
The Prime Minister says he’s ready to listen to what the families of the Pike River mine tragedy have to say.

Bill English tells grieving Pike families the sealing of the mine will stop, for now

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:48
1
TVNZ Weather Presenter Dan Corbett with the latest forecast for Christchurch and the country.

LIVE: 'Real' rain not expected until Saturday

01:41
2
A 1 NEWS crew went up in a helicopter to survey the destruction caused so far by the monstrous blaze.

Aerial footage: The full scale of the devastating Port Hills fire seen from above

01:21
3
Cashmere's Doug and Vikki Pflaum couldn't hold back the tears after losing their family home in the Port Hills fire.

Watch: 'We've got each other' - Christchurch couple break down after seeing home of 25 years in ruins from fire

4
Former Blues coach Pat Lam.

Fired up Pat Lam hits back at Steve Hansen's reported 'ex-New Zealander' comment

00:42
5
1 NEWS today gained exclusive access to see what could provide Team NZ with a critical edge in the America’s Cup.

WATCH: Exclusive footage shows Team New Zealand flying across Auckland waters using game-changing leg-powered grinders


00:31
The Claude family of Landsdowne lost everything in an instant on Tuesday.

'Numb and tired' Christchurch man gets new accommodation after double whammy of losing homes in fires, quake

James Frost is not allowed back to see that state of the home he rented with housemates.

01:41
A 1 NEWS crew went up in a helicopter to survey the destruction caused so far by the monstrous blaze.

Aerial footage: The full scale of the devastating Port Hills fire seen from above

A 1 NEWS crew went up in a helicopter to survey the destruction caused so far by the monstrous blaze.

01:47
Bernie Monk tells MPs that families will fight on, Solid Energy Chair Andy Coup threatens to quit and widow Anna Osbourne says the company is hiding things.

'The insinuation of a cover up is unfounded' - Solid Energy boss tells Pike River families

Pike River families presented a petition to Parliament to retrieve the remains of the dead men.

Martin Guptill is bowled

Guptill's gone again! Black Caps opener felled by another hamstring injury, set to miss T20, first two ODIs against Proteas

The strain is unrelated to the one that caused him to miss the final ODI against Australia last month.

01:48
TVNZ Weather Presenter Dan Corbett with the latest forecast for Christchurch and the country.

LIVE: 'Real' rain not expected until Saturday

1 NEWS NOW brings you the latest updates on the situation in Christchurch.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ