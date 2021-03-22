Pike River families 'with heartbreak' accept no funding to expand project

Families of miners killed in the Pike River tragedy say they are heartbroken by news there will be no more government money to expand the project to recover their loved ones' bodies.

A group representing the families of 27 Pike River miners who died in the 2010 disaster have met with family members to discuss the final stages of the drift recovery project.

The families said they acknowledged it would be difficult to convince WorkSafe to give an exemption to allow engineering work to further enter the mine.

The Pike River Mine disaster on 19 November 2010 on the West Coast resulted in the deaths of 29 miners whose bodies have never been recovered.

The group said the Minister for Pike River Recovery Andrew Little, the Pike River Recovery Agency's CEO David Gawn and mine manager were invited to speak to family members before the meeting went into a closed session to allow family members to deliberate on what they'd been told.

In a statement released this morning, the families said: "Families accept advice that going further would be a major, expensive engineering project, with complex potential safety risks, and it would be difficult to convince WorkSafe to give further exemption to mining licence."

"Families accept, with heartbreak, Andrew Little's advice that there will be no more government money to expand the project at this time.

"Families welcome advice that Police with support of the Agency, will drill additional boreholes to further their investigation of events underground that help them understand the disaster.

"Families remain hopeful that ongoing police investigation will continue to uncover important evidence, and if this happens, and further work would help achieve truth and justice, we will push further for it."

The families said their focus would be on helping make New Zealand a safer country.

"In order to honour our men and leave a legacy the families want the deaths of our men to continue to make New Zealanders safer. We will work with the Public Service Commission and other agencies to further this goal."