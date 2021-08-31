Piha property swamped in water as flooding hits

A property in Piha has been swamped by water as torrential rain flooded parts of West Auckland, particularly in Waitākere.

The Piha Stream which runs out to sea through the coastal settlement had swelled enormously, breaching its banks and flooding through neighbouring properties.

Heavy rain causes extensive flooding in parts of Auckland

The large dumping of rain higher into the Waitākere Ranges triggered a mass of water to flow through the stream, spilling over into properties along Glenesk Road.

Piha Stream has grown to such a height, it's now brushing the underbelly of footbridges that cross over it.

Auckland Transport issued a warning for motorists travelling through Waitākere to proceed with caution and delay travelling as much as possible.