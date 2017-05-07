Piha arson attack: Police to investigate fires, one of which ripped through iconic cafe

Police are continuing to investigate a spate of suspicious fires across Piha this morning, with one blaze ripping through the well-known beachfront takeaway shop.

Emergency services were called to a fire on Marine Parade South around 1:30am.

Fire services are still working on two scrub fires near the Tasman Lookout and at The Gap.

Detective Inspector John Sutton said they are treating the fire as unexplained.

"We are aware that there have been a number of reports of suspicious fires in the area this week and are focused on apprehending those responsible," Mr Sutton said.

"Police will be increasing patrols in the Piha area throughout today and overnight.

"Arson is a serious crime and there is potential for an innocent member of the public to be seriously harmed if this continues."

Fire services evacuated residents from one house this morning and gave advice to other homes if they need to self evacuate as 22 crews battle the fires.

A helicopter flew to Piha at 7am this morning to assist firefighters on the ground and a second helicopter was deployed after 8am to help crews.

Senior Station Officer Eban Lamberton told 1 NEWS the face there are multiple fires indicates they have been deliberately lit.

"We have the police here, looking to see we can catch an offender," Mr Lamberton said.

He said fire crews are struggling with the difficulty of water supply in the area.

"We’ve got appliances operating a shuttle service to ferry water to the fire appliances which are actually fighting the fire.

"We’ve checked all the houses that were anywhere near the fire.

"We are quite comfortable that there are no structures threatened at the moment.

Blaze rips through a takeaway shop in Piha. Source: 1 NEWS

Lucia Saunders Currie's family self evacuated from their property, as they "just wanted to be safe."

The young girl described the fires as "crazy" and told 1 NEWS "policemen have been really supportive to us and the fire brigade."

A fire spokesperson said the fire at the popular takeaway shop was 'quite substantial'.

The scene is adjacent to the Piha Surf Lifesaving Club but believed to be no threat to the building.

The New Zealand Fire Service said a police scene guard remains at the takeaway shop and a Specialist Fire Investigator will return at 10am to continue an investigation into the cause of the fire.