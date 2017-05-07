Piha arson attack: Iconic cafe torched, residents evacuate other fires as police hunt the culprit

Multiple fire crews are battling a spate of suspicious fires across Piha this morning, with one blaze ripping through the well-known beachfront takeaway shop.

Fire services have evacuated residents from one house and given advice to other homes if they need to self evacuate as 17 crews battle the fires.

A helicopter is on its way to Piha and is due to arrive at 7am today to assist firefighters on the ground, according to the New Zealand Fire Service.

Senior Station Officer Eban Lamberton told 1 NEWS the face there are multiple fires indicates they have been deliberately lit.

"We have the police here, looking to see we can catch an offender," Mr Lamberton said.

He said fire crews are struggling with the difficulty of water supply in the area.

"We’ve got appliances operating a shuttle service to ferry water to the fire appliances which are actually fighting the fire.

"We’ve checked all the houses that were anywhere near the fire.

"We are quite comfortable that there are no structures threatened at the moment.

Blaze rips through a takeaway shop in Piha. Source: 1 NEWS

Lucia Saunders Currie's family self evacuated from their property, as they "just wanted to be safe."

The young girl described the fires as "crazy" and told 1 NEWS "policemen have been really supportive to us and the fire brigade."

Fire services were called to Marine Parade around 1:30am to battle the fire at a takeaway shop.

A fire spokesperson said crews are getting it under control but the fire is 'quite substantial'.

The scene is adjacent to the Piha Surf Lifesaving Club but believed to be no threat to the building.

The New Zealand Fire Service said a police scene guard remains at the takeaway shop and a Specialist Fire Investigator will return at 10am to continue an investigation into the cause of the fire.