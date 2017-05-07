 

Piha arson attack: Fires now under control but well-known beach cafe is completely gutted

Police are continuing to investigate a spate of suspicious fires across Piha this morning, with one blaze ripping through the well-known beachfront takeaway shop. 

Fires began in the small seaside settlement about 1.30am and other fires began to pop up as firefighters struggled with the first.
Emergency services were called to a fire on Marine Parade South around 1:30am. 

The Fire Service says all three fire sites - one near the Tasman Lookout and one at The Gap, as well as the Adey's Place cafe - are all now under control, and hotspots are being dampened down.

Detective Inspector John Sutton said they are treating the fires as unexplained. 

"We are aware that there have been a number of reports of suspicious fires in the area this week and are focused on apprehending those responsible," Mr Sutton said. 

"Police will be increasing patrols in the Piha area throughout today and overnight.

"Arson is a serious crime and there is potential for an innocent member of the public to be seriously harmed if this continues."

Blaze rips through a takeaway shop in Piha.

Fire services evacuated residents from one house this morning and gave advice to other homes if they may have needed to self evacuate as 22 crews battled the fires.

A helicopter flew to Piha at 7am this morning to assist firefighters on the ground and a second helicopter was deployed after 8am to help crews - all helicopter activities have now concluded.

Senior Station Officer Eban Lamberton told 1 NEWS the fact that there are multiple fires indicates they have been deliberately lit.

"We have the police here, looking to see we can catch an offender," Mr Lamberton said. 

Lucia Saunders Currie's family self-evacuated from their property, as they "just wanted to be safe."

The young girl described the fires as "crazy" and told 1 NEWS "policemen have been really supportive to us and the fire brigade."

A fire spokesperson said the fire at the popular takeaway shop was "quite substantial".

The scene is adjacent to the Piha Surf Lifesaving Club.

The New Zealand Fire Service said a police scene guard remains at the takeaway shop and a Specialist Fire Investigator will investigate the cause of the fire today.

No one was inside or injured in any of the fires.

