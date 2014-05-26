Pies and cigarettes stolen in the aggravated robbery of a Waikato dairy

Source:NZN
Police have arrested one person following an aggravated robbery of a Huntly dairy and have recovered the stolen pies and cigarettes.
Three men entered the Bridge Street Dairy shortly after 8am today, took pies and cigarettes and left in a stolen vehicle which was later found at Lake Puketirini.
Four people fled on foot.
One man was later arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.
Police urge anyone with information about this incident to contact the Huntly Police.
