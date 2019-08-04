Pictures: Southern Kiwis capture the magic and fun of a fresh helping of snow

While some may be indoors with the fireplace going and a hot cup of cocoa, other Kiwis in the South Island have opted to go outside and enjoy the recent snowfall their communities have experienced.

Southland experienced plenty of snow overnight leading all state highways in the region to be given road warnings by MetService.

Sara Frew from Invercargill went to the beach but even there the snow had taken over.

Oreti Beach traded the sand for snow this morning. Source: Supplied / Sara Frew

Invercargill Airport has also had to cancel flights in and out of the area due to the weather conditions.

Further north, Jannese Telford and Caroline Tornqvist captured the stunning sunrise in Gore.

The morning view of the Hokonui Hills in Gore. Source: Supplied / Jannese Telford

The morning view in a snowy Gore. Source: Supplied / Caroline Tornqvist

Others, such as Lauren Shaw from Maniototo, simply looked outside and found some pretty incredible views in their backyard.

A thick blanket of snow covers outdoor furniture in Maniototo. Source: Supplied / Lauren Shaw

A frosty morning view in Maniototo. Source: Supplied / Lauren Shaw

There were also plenty of Kiwis opting to have some fun in the snow, such as one brave snowboarder catching a ride off the back of a ute in Nightcaps.

Kiwis got creative with their snow-filled fun. Source: Supplied / Emma Blair

Chrissy Chilcott and her family had some fun making snow angels near the Mahinerangi Wind Farm in Waipori, west of Dunedin.

Some Kiwis had fun making snow angels. Source: Supplied / Chrissy Chilcott

While there's plenty of entertainment to be had, Southland Police have urged caution in the snowy conditions.

"Invercargill Police urges those in Southland to avoid or delay travelling in wintry conditions today," police said in a statement.

"The area has been experiencing snow showers and more are expected.