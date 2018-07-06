 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Pictures: NZ Defence Force teams up with DOC to survey avalanche risks in Nelson

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) and Department of Conservation (DOC) have joined forces recently to survey potential avalanche risks and remove about two tonnes of discarded wooden tracks in Nelson Lakes National Park.

Nh90 Helicopter approaches the load ready for pick up while the team on the ground waits to hook the load onto the bottom of the helicopter. NZ Army Soldiers from 5 Movements Company, 1 Brigade help to remove waste materials from a disused boardwalk in the Marlborough region with the help of a No. 3 SQN NH90 Helicopter and its crew. Exercise Blackbird 18/01 is conducted by No. 3 Squadron in the mountainous Marlborough region. The exercise is designed to train NH90 and A109 helicopter crews in high altitude mountain flying operations, alpine survival and preparing crews for national contingency activities.

Nh90 Helicopter approaches the load ready for pick up while the team on the ground waits to hook the load onto the bottom of the helicopter.

Source: NZ Defence Force

According to Senior Ranger Phil Crawford, two department staff and an avalanche expert have flown an RNZAF A109 helicopter to survey potential avalanche paths in the 101,000-square hectare national park.

Soldiers from 5 Moves load up the dead wood in preparation for the Nh90 pick up. NZ Army Soldiers from 5 Movements Company, 1 Brigade help to remove waste materials from a disused boardwalk in the Marlborough region with the help of a No. 3 SQN NH90 Helicopter and its crew. Exercise Blackbird 18/01 is conducted by No. 3 Squadron in the mountainous Marlborough region. The exercise is designed to train NH90 and A109 helicopter crews in high altitude mountain flying operations, alpine survival and preparing crews for national contingency activities.

Soldiers from 5 Moves load up the dead wood in preparation for the Nh90 pick up.

Source: NZ Defence Force

They lifted track markers and nine tonnes of gravel that will be used by DOC to create walking tracks in the park.

Another NH90 helicopter was sent to lift about two tonnes of waste material from a disused boardwalk in Travers Valley.

An NH90 and its crew from on board to help DOC with conservation work.

Source: NZ Defence Force

"This is a great example of how the NZDF supports our community in a tangible way. It also gave our personnel an opportunity to enhance their skills while carrying out real-world tasks,” says the Air Component Commander Andrew Clark.

He says this will make it safer for the thousands of people who visit the national park each year.

Related

Nelson

Defence

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
International rescuers team prepare to enter the cave where a young soccer team and their coach trapped by flood waters Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand. With more rain coming, Thai rescuers are racing against time to pump out water from a flooded cave before they can extract 12 boys and their soccer coach with minimum risk, officials said Thursday. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Thailand cave rescue: Expert diver dies during operation to free trapped boys

2
New Zealand currency (file picture).

Vehicle wrapping scam could take thousands of dollars from your bank account, police warn

3

Perth man charged over bestiality images

4

Controversial speaker Lauren Southern ‘going to insult all of us’ says NZ Islamic community leader

5
Nh90 Helicopter approaches the load ready for pick up while the team on the ground waits to hook the load onto the bottom of the helicopter. NZ Army Soldiers from 5 Movements Company, 1 Brigade help to remove waste materials from a disused boardwalk in the Marlborough region with the help of a No. 3 SQN NH90 Helicopter and its crew. Exercise Blackbird 18/01 is conducted by No. 3 Squadron in the mountainous Marlborough region. The exercise is designed to train NH90 and A109 helicopter crews in high altitude mountain flying operations, alpine survival and preparing crews for national contingency activities.

Pictures: NZ Defence Force teams up with DOC to survey avalanche risks in Nelson

01:40
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Keep your raincoats handy as more wet weather kicks in this weekend

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

06:05
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs to break down the upcoming quarter-finals action.

World Cup Chat: Uruguay and France to headline quarterfinals showdown, England look to keep dream alive against Sweden

Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs to break down the upcoming quarter-finals action.

02:39
Yoogo Share launched in Christchurch as part of the scheme, which saw 12 businesses ditch 115 combustion cars.

1 NEWS Community: Would you ditch your car to share an electric one with others?

"I often joke, it will take a long time for Kiwis to give up driving their Ford Rangers and having their own car," said Yoogo Share's Kirsten Corson.


Crusaders' Jordan Taufua touches down, but the try is overturned during the Highlanders v Crusaders, Super Rugby Round 5, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand. 17 March 2018. Copyright Image: Derek Morrison / www.photosport.nz

Super Rugby preview: Crusaders stacked with returning All Blacks against Highlanders, Hurricanes to add more misery for Blues

1 NEWS NOW pundit Campbell Burnes gives his picks and analysis.


03:48
Northland MP Matt King says some Housing NZ tenants are living in fear of their neighbours.

'Aspects of Once Were Warriors' - small number of Housing NZ tenants in Northland terrorising their neighbours, MP says

Matt King said a small percentage of Housing NZ tenants are causing mayhem, with anti-social behaviour, violence, vandalism, drug dealing and 24-hour parties.