Pictures: NZ Defence Force teams up with DOC to survey avalanche risks in Nelson

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) and Department of Conservation (DOC) have joined forces recently to survey potential avalanche risks and remove about two tonnes of discarded wooden tracks in Nelson Lakes National Park.

Nh90 Helicopter approaches the load ready for pick up while the team on the ground waits to hook the load onto the bottom of the helicopter. Source: NZ Defence Force

According to Senior Ranger Phil Crawford, two department staff and an avalanche expert have flown an RNZAF A109 helicopter to survey potential avalanche paths in the 101,000-square hectare national park.

Soldiers from 5 Moves load up the dead wood in preparation for the Nh90 pick up. Source: NZ Defence Force

They lifted track markers and nine tonnes of gravel that will be used by DOC to create walking tracks in the park.

Another NH90 helicopter was sent to lift about two tonnes of waste material from a disused boardwalk in Travers Valley.

An NH90 and its crew from on board to help DOC with conservation work. Source: NZ Defence Force

"This is a great example of how the NZDF supports our community in a tangible way. It also gave our personnel an opportunity to enhance their skills while carrying out real-world tasks,” says the Air Component Commander Andrew Clark.