Pictures: Mega cruise ship Ovation of the Seas docks in Picton

The world's fourth largest cruise ship, Ovation of the Seas, has docked in Picton today.

Ovation of the Seas. Source: Evan Lambie

Evan Lambie sent these beautiful pictures of the large cruise ship docking at 9.30am.

The ship is set to leave our shores bound for Sydney at 5pm ending its latest trip to New Zealand.

At 348 metres long, the Ovation of the Seas visited Napier yesterday and was the longest cruise ship to ever dock at Napier's port.

It carries 6400 guests and untold economic benefits to the cities it visits, and it has already docked in several other New Zealand ports.