Pictures: Mega cruise ship Ovation of the Seas docks in Picton

The world's fourth largest cruise ship, Ovation of the Seas, has docked in Picton today.

Source: Evan Lambie

Evan Lambie sent these beautiful pictures of the large cruise ship docking at 9.30am.

Source: Evan Lambie

The ship is set to leave our shores bound for Sydney at 5pm ending its latest trip to New Zealand.

Source: Evan Lambie

At 348 metres long, the Ovation of the Seas visited Napier yesterday and was the longest cruise ship to ever dock at Napier's port.

Source: Evan Lambie

It carries 6400 guests and untold economic benefits to the cities it visits, and it has already docked in several other New Zealand ports.

It is the biggest cruise ship to ever dock in the port, and a timelapse from nearby Bluff Hill shows exactly how they did it.
Source: Peak Video

The ship is in fact too long to berth in Auckland, and when it visits, passengers need to be ferried to shore.

Australasia’s largest cruise liner company says big ships might soon start by-passing the city
Source: 1 NEWS

