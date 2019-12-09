Pictures: Major slips, road washouts on the West Coast

West Coast-Tasman based National Party list MP Maureen Pugh says the number of slips blocking roads on the West Coast is going to stretch contractors.

Slips cause damage on Mt Hurcules, between Harihari and Whataroa. Source: Ken and Dee Hutchins via Maureen Pugh/Facebook

"If there is one thing our local contractors know how to do well and efficiently and that is how to re-open a road," Ms Pugh told 1 NEWS.

"I'm sure parts of the highway network will start opening within a day or two. Until the crews can get onto the major slip sites, which they do by helicopter, the extent of reconstruction won't be known."

She also said between 800 and 1000 people were trapped in Franz Joseph.

"I think there will be quite a few helicopter trips shifting stranded visitors."

"Our contractors do a fantastic job but the number of slips is going to stretch them. Another reason why we need a diverse range of businesses to sustain us."

Heavy rain caused several slips on the West Coast. Source: Ken and Dee Hutchins via Maureen Pugh/Facebook

Road closures have shut off links to small communities after wild weather battered the region last week. Further heavy rain is forecast for later this week.

Ms Pugh this morning posted photos of slips and washouts roads on the West Coast.

SH6 Hokitika to Franz Josef is closed due to multiple slips on the road. Essential vehicles and residents can use the road to Harihari though.

SH6 Franz Josef to Haast is also closed due to the road being road completely washed out, as well as SH6 Haast to Makarora (Haast Pass) because of one big slip being cleared now. Road expected to reopen around 10am.

Power has been restored to Fox Glacier township and as far south as Bullock Creek. Power will be restored further south to Paringa before noon. Fox consumers are being asked to conserve power to reduce the load on generators.