TODAY |

Pictures: Jacinda Ardern, Simon Bridges welcomed onto Waitangi Treaty Grounds

Source:  1 NEWS

A large group of politicians from across the House stood together at a pōwhiri this morning as they were welcomed onto Te Whare Rūnanga, the upper marae in Waitangi.

James Shaw, Winston Peters and Jacinda Ardern welcomed onto Waitangi Treaty Grounds on February 4 2020 Source: 1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern walked up to the marae with Māori activist Titewhai Harawira on her left and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters on her right.

Opposition Leader Simon Bridges stood next to Green Party co-leader James Shaw and Labour deputy leader Kelvin Davis.

Politicians welcomes onto Te Whare Rūnanga, the Upper Marae in Waitangi on February 4 2020. Source: 1 NEWS

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon was also present.

The first speech by Isaiah Apiata saw the MPs faced with criticism of the high incarceration rate of Māori and the unaffordability of dental costs for some.

Simon Bridges and James Shaw welcomed onto Te Whare Rūnanga, the Upper Marae in Waitangi on February 4 2020. Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Apiata suggested MPs pay triple the cost for their dental bills.

New Zealand
Politics
Māori Issues
Northland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Prince William, Kate unimpressed as Rebel Wilson pokes fun at royals during BAFTA speech
2
Female teacher who had sex with two underage students in Marlborough identified
3
Parents of alleged drink driver who hit and killed four Sydney kids who were getting ice cream express devastation
4
Trampers evacuated from Fiordland, 195 others remain stranded at Milford Sound by wild weather
5
Chinese students decry 'immense disadvantage' as NZ closes border over coronavirus
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
06:12

Changes underway to reduce 'without notice' child removal orders in Family Court
02:03

Wealthy and powerful NZ First Foundation donors revealed
01:00

Flight bringing Kiwis back from Wuhan amid coronavirus outbreak to land tomorrow

One person dead following Wellington crash with cyclist