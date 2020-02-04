Pictures: Jacinda Ardern, Simon Bridges welcomed onto Waitangi Treaty Grounds

A large group of politicians from across the House stood together at a pōwhiri this morning as they were welcomed onto Te Whare Rūnanga, the upper marae in Waitangi.

James Shaw, Winston Peters and Jacinda Ardern welcomed onto Waitangi Treaty Grounds on February 4 2020 Source: 1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern walked up to the marae with Māori activist Titewhai Harawira on her left and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters on her right.

Opposition Leader Simon Bridges stood next to Green Party co-leader James Shaw and Labour deputy leader Kelvin Davis.

Politicians welcomes onto Te Whare Rūnanga, the Upper Marae in Waitangi on February 4 2020. Source: 1 NEWS

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon was also present.

The first speech by Isaiah Apiata saw the MPs faced with criticism of the high incarceration rate of Māori and the unaffordability of dental costs for some.

