Pictures: Huge slip narrowly avoids wiping out home in central South Island

Large slips have caused havoc in a small central South Island township, nearly destroying a home and covering rail tracks.

Large slip in Otira in Westland Source: Otira Stagecoach Hotel

Huge amounts of rain has seen flooding and slips in many parts of the South Island, with State Highway 73 through Arthur's Pass to remain closed until possibly Sunday.

State Highway 73 blocked by large slip near Otira (Haysley Masters) Source: Haysley Masters

Large slip blocking SH73 near Otira (Supplied by Haysley Masters) Source: Haysley Masters

A slip nearly wiped out a home in Otira, near the Arthur's Pass settlement.

Gillian MacDougall, who works at the Otira Stagecoach Hotel across the road from the house, said the slip has blocked SH73 and damaged the property, but did not cause any injuries.

Ms MacDougall said the small township is "blocked in" and she doesn’t know when the slips will be cleared.

The Westland District Council has recently rung Ms MacDougall, she said, and were unable to say when the road was expected to open.

"We can't do anything, can't get through," she said.

Another large slip has also blocked a rail bridge, known as Deception Bridge to locals.

Contractors have begun clearing one of the slips blocking State Highway 73. Source: NZTA Canterbury/WC

The New Zealand Transport Agency has started clearing the slip, which is near Aitkens between Otira and Jacksons.

SH73 between Arthurs Pass and Jacksons is unlikely to open before this weekend due to large slips, like this one at Aitkens. Source: NZTA Canterbury/WC

It's unlikely State Highway 73 through this area from Arthur's Pass will be open before the weekend, it said.

Massive slip blocking rail tracks at Deception Bridge, near Aitkens. Source: Otira Stagecoach Hotel