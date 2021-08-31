Pictures: Flooding swamps locked down West Auckland

Stormy weather overnight has caused parts of Auckland to endure flooding and weather-related damage.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they received more than 150 calls for assistance, mainly for flooding at residential properties and to help people trapped in their cars.
The worst affected areas were the city's west.
Auckland Emergency Management Controller Rachel Kelleher earlier told Breakfast for anyone advised to evacuate, that that overrides any Covid-19 alert level requirements to stay a home.
"It's important for people to know that if they do need to evacuate, they can't seek shelter at home, that they should do that and they should do it safely," she said.
"If people do need to evacuate, still try and bring their essential items with them, if they can bring a face mask do that and where possible do try and keep in their family bubbles, but absolutely their safety is paramount."
Shelter is available for those who need it at the Auckland Council buildings at 6 Henderson Valley Road, but Kelleher advised people to avoid driving through flooded roads which could be dangerous.