Pictures: Flooding swamps locked down West Auckland

Stormy weather overnight has caused parts of Auckland to endure flooding and weather-related damage.

Flooded properties in Auckland's Kumeū. Source: 1 NEWS

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they received more than 150 calls for assistance, mainly for flooding at residential properties and to help people trapped in their cars.

Flood waters around a playground in Ranui. Source: 1 NEWS

Wild weather smashed a fence and letterbox in Taupaki. Source: 1 NEWS

The worst affected areas were the city's west.

Flooding closed the main road in Kumeū. Source: 1 NEWS

Auckland Emergency Management Controller Rachel Kelleher earlier told Breakfast for anyone advised to evacuate, that that overrides any Covid-19 alert level requirements to stay a home.

Flood waters surround a home in Auckland's Kumeū. Source: Breakfast

"It's important for people to know that if they do need to evacuate, they can't seek shelter at home, that they should do that and they should do it safely," she said.

Bridgestone Tyre Centre in Kumeū has been flood damaged. Source: 1 NEWS

"If people do need to evacuate, still try and bring their essential items with them, if they can bring a face mask do that and where possible do try and keep in their family bubbles, but absolutely their safety is paramount."

Flooding in Auckland's Kumeū. Source: 1 NEWS

Shelter is available for those who need it at the Auckland Council buildings at 6 Henderson Valley Road, but Kelleher advised people to avoid driving through flooded roads which could be dangerous.