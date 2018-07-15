 

Pictures: Flooding from deluge of heavy rain cuts off Coromandel

Heavy rain has flooded roads in the Coromandel, effectively cutting it off and leaving travellers stranded.

Footage shows a car driving through the rain water.
Source: Alexsandra Matthews

Police say they are urging motorists in the Coromandel to delay non-essential travel as heavy rain causes flooding in the area.

Source: Supplied

A number of roads, including State Highway 25, are affected.

The flooding is expected to worsen this evening due to the high tide at 9pm.

Source: Supplied

Police are advising people to delay their travel until tomorrow morning if possible, or drive with extreme caution and follow the direction of roading contractors and emergency services.

Source: Supplied

It comes as a heavy rain band moves over the country today and is currently sitting over Auckland and the Coromandel regions.

Metservice say the Coromandel Ranges have had persistent rain of 107.5mm recorded since 7pm last night.

Furey's Creek at low tide.

Source: Debbie Harvey

Downed trees have also been reported with high wind gusts.

The NZ Transport Agency is asking motorists to stay up to date with road conditions between Opotiki and Gisborne (SH2).

If you have footage or pictures of flooding it can be emailed to NewsViews@tvnz.co.nz or sent to us via our Facebook page.

The flooding is expected to worsen this evening due to the high tide at 9pm.

