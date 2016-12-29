 

Picture-book in the pipeline for feline Dunedin celebrity

A local celebrity that has come a long way from his humble beginnings has found a new lease of life online. 

Bruce receives fan mail from all over the world after his owner shared his story online.
Source: 1 NEWS

Bruce the cat was found close to death in his first days of life in Dunedin. 

"His eyes were still closed, and he still had his umbilical cord attached," said his owner Kathryn van Beeks.

Ms van Beeks went on to grow Bruce into an internet hit. 

His blog is rated in the top 100 cat blogs on the internet, and a growing list of over 20,000 fans follow his updates on social media. 

"It's a bit of fun, really, for me. It's just an interesting hobby. I think he brings his fans a bit of light relief," she said. 

He's received presents and fan mail from all over the world, although he still has a way to go to rival mega-cat celebrities like Grumpy Cat and Lil' Bub. 

Most of Bruce's international followers can be found in the United States and Germany, while the bulk of his New Zealand fans come from Wellington. 

A picture book on Bruce's life is in the pipeline, and Ms van Beeks said she will continue Bruce's blog as long as people are keen to hear about his latest adventures. 

Picture-book in the pipeline for feline Dunedin celebrity

Picture-book in the pipeline for feline Dunedin celebrity

Bruce the cat had a rough start to life but has turned it all around to become internet-famous.



 
