Picton woman helps Vanuatu village rebuild after devastating cyclone

A Picton woman helped a Vanuatu village rebuild after a devastating cyclone.

Marianne Govaerts helped organise a container of essential goods to be sent to the village. Source: Seven Sharp

Marianne Govaerts is in the business of helping her community any way she can.

Her latest mission is helping honorary local Jimmy Putuel, from Vanuatu, fill a container of love to Vanuatu.

Jimmy’s based in Picton most of the year and sends his earnings back home to support his family and village which was devastated earlier in the year when Cyclone Harold hit.

Using her connections and can-do attitude, she’s rallied the local community to fill a container with essential building materials and life changing supplies.

As this week’s ASB Good as Gold recipient, ASB has awarded her $5,000 for her to spend on herself and a further $5,000 to support Jimmy’s appeal.

Watch the touching moment she was surprised with her award in the video above.

