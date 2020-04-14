TODAY |

Physio explains how to avoid injury while working from home during coronavirus lockdown

Source:  1 NEWS

Physio Kath Broad from Active Physio joined the Breakfast team this morning to provide the best tips on avoiding injury amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Kath Broad from Active Physio shared her tips on Breakfast. Source: Breakfast

kath is still seeing patients over Skype. 

"You can get help from the comfort of your own home.

"We can hopefully assess and figure out what you’ve injured and formulate some exercises to help," said Kath.

She urges people not to leave any injuries they get during the lockdown period.

Working from home may also put strain on peoples bodies.

"The most important thing is movement, take a short break every 15 minutes and a proper break where you move around every 45 minutes. 

Watch the above video to find out more tips on how to stay safe during the lockdown.

