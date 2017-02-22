Photos: Very heavy wooden pews, aged 117 years, stolen from Auckland church in 'unusual theft'

Ten heavy, wooden pews that are 117 years old have been stolen from an Auckland Presbyterian church, police have confirmed today.

Church pews were removed from an Auckland church in Mt Eden. Source: Supplied

Police say Mt Eden Presbyterian Church, on Esplanade Road, was broken into on February 12, just over two weeks ago.

The pews were large and heavy and would be hard to transport, police say.

"It would take at least two people and a large vehicle or trailer to remove them," Constable Laura Van Doormaal said.

"The pews may have holes in some ends where they were bolted to the wall and floor of the church."

Church pews were bolted to wall and floor and may have damage. Source: Supplied

Police are asking anyone who may have a seen a large vehicle or trailer in the church grounds or carpark to contact them.