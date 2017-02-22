 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Photos: Very heavy wooden pews, aged 117 years, stolen from Auckland church in 'unusual theft'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Ten heavy, wooden pews that are 117 years old have been stolen from an Auckland Presbyterian church, police have confirmed today.

Church pews were removed from an Auckland church in Mt Eden.

Church pews were removed from an Auckland church in Mt Eden.

Source: Supplied

Police say Mt Eden Presbyterian Church, on Esplanade Road, was broken into on February 12, just over two weeks ago.

The pews were large and heavy and would be hard to transport, police say.

"It would take at least two people and a large vehicle or trailer to remove them," Constable Laura Van Doormaal said.

"The pews may have holes in some ends where they were bolted to the wall and floor of the church."

Church pews were bolted to wall and floor and may have damage.

Church pews were bolted to wall and floor and may have damage.

Source: Supplied

Police are asking anyone who may have a seen a large vehicle or trailer in the church grounds or carpark to contact them.

"This is certainly an unusual theft and anyone who is offered one of these for sale might not even consider it is stolen."

Related

Auckland

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The Black Caps batsman passed Nathan Astle for most ODI tons by a Black Cap after launching one last delivery to the boundary ropes against South Africa.

LIVE: Black Caps bowlers take two wickets early as Proteas begin steady chase for 289

01:08
2
Philip Kinraid killed his daughter by holding her head on a pillow to try to settle her, in June, 2015.

Watch: 'Her life was taken away in an instant, she was only two' - judge's tough words to man who killed his daughter using pillow

02:02
3
The Labour leader is way behind Bill English according to the latest poll.

John Armstrong: Poll, what poll? Andrew Little puts his head in the election year sand

01:28
4
The men walked away empty-handed, but left a pretty good clue to their identities after failing to cover up in time.

Watch: Pair caught on CCTV checking out property in swanky Auckland suburb


11:56
5
People from around the world died in the tragedy. They have been individually acknowledged at the official opening of the new memorial.

We will remember them: The 185 Christchurch earthquake victims acknowledged by name

01:08
Philip Kinraid killed his daughter by holding her head on a pillow to try to settle her, in June, 2015.

Watch: 'Her life was taken away in an instant, she was only two' - judge's tough words to man who killed his daughter using pillow

Philip Kinraid has been jailed for four years after killing his daughter Esme in June, 2015.

00:28
Pete and Manu can’t wait to eat local Kiwi produce while filming here, but weren’t convinced by Brodie’s offer of the classic onion dip.

'Yeah… that doesn’t sound that great' – MKR's Pete Evans unimpressed with Kiwi Onion Dip recipe

Pete and Manu can’t wait to eat local Kiwi produce while filming here, but weren’t convinced by Brodie’s offer of the classic onion dip.

00:39
With rising numbers of prisoners, hundreds of prison officers are being trained to guard the growing prison population.

Watch: Mass haka performed by new prison officers as Corrections go on international recruitment drive

"In the future we're going to be one of the biggest government departments".

01:13
Foran won't be able to play for the Warriors until round three against the Bulldogs in Dunedin.

Watch: Transformed Warriors star Kieran Foran speaks publicly for first time about 'big love' since joining club

Foran, 26, said being around family and surrounded by "big love" has made all the difference.

01:00
The proud Cantabrian talks to Jack Tame on what the city has endured.

'The quakes and the fires have brought Christchurch people closer together' - former Black Cap Chris Harris

The proud Cantabrian talks to Breakfast on what people have endured.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ