Photos: Thousands of nurses strike for better pay and work conditions around Aotearoa

Nurses around the country have walked off the job today for eight hours as part of strikes at public hospitals and DHB facilities.

Striking nurses in Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

It comes after the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) voted to reject a second offer.

Nurses are striking for better pay and work conditions.

There's been toots from passing vehicles up and down the country, along with lots of singing.

1 NEWS reporters have filed these images from the strikes around New Zealand.

Nurses striking in Tauranga, demanding fair pay and safe staffing. Source: 1 NEWS

Nurses march down Lambton Quay towards the Beehive, demanding better pay and work conditions. Source: 1 NEWS

Striking nurses arrive at Parliament. Source: 1 NEWS

Nurses protesting in Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

Nurses gathering outside Canterbury District Health Board as part of the strike sung Twisted Sister's 'We're Not Gonna Take It'. Source: 1 NEWS

Nurses protesting in Queenstown. Source: 1 NEWS