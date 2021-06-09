TODAY |

Photos: Thousands of nurses strike for better pay and work conditions around Aotearoa

Source:  1 NEWS

Nurses around the country have walked off the job today for eight hours as part of strikes at public hospitals and DHB facilities.

Striking nurses in Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

It comes after the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) voted to reject a second offer.

Nurses are striking for better pay and work conditions.

There's been toots from passing vehicles up and down the country, along with lots of singing.

1 NEWS reporters have filed these images from the strikes around New Zealand.

Nurses striking in Tauranga, demanding fair pay and safe staffing. Source: 1 NEWS
Nurses march down Lambton Quay towards the Beehive, demanding better pay and work conditions. Source: 1 NEWS
Striking nurses arrive at Parliament. Source: 1 NEWS
Nurses protesting in Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS
Nurses gathering outside Canterbury District Health Board as part of the strike sung Twisted Sister's 'We're Not Gonna Take It'. Source: 1 NEWS
Nurses protesting in Queenstown. Source: 1 NEWS
Nurses gather near Auckland's Britomart, met with lots of music and cars honking. Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Hamilton woman 'had to sit down' after winning $16.5m with Lotto over long weekend
2
Person with Covid-19 staying at Auckland's Jet Park admitted to Middlemore Hospital
3
Auckland ranked the world's most liveable city by The Economist
4
Person dies in Auckland's Māngere after being hit by a vehicle
5
Two new Covid-19 cases at NZ's border, none in the community
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:24

Climate change report finds NZ not on track to meet 2050 emissions targets
00:21

Person with Covid-19 staying at Auckland's Jet Park admitted to Middlemore Hospital
00:47

Thousands of nurses walk off the job around NZ, striking for better pay
11:35

From Boys to Men: Rites of Passage