Photos: Take look inside Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's newly-bought quiet suburban home

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and partner Clarke Gayford have purchased a new home in the Auckland suburb of Sandringham.

Images of Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford's new Sandringham home Source: Bayleys

The Weekend Herald reported it had received confirmation of the sale from Ms Ardern's office, who said she needs more space for family to stay during her upcoming maternity leave.

The 643m2 property had a rateable value of $1.77m as of last year, and was described on its auction page as a 1920s four-bedroom bungalow.

The couple are currently living in the Auckland suburb of Pt Chevalier, and also have access to Premier House in Thorndon, Wellington.

