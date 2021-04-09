TODAY |

Photos: Students take to the streets around NZ to protest more Govt action on climate

Source:  1 NEWS

Demonstrators have marched to Parliament and protested in other cities demanding more action from the Government on climate change.

Your playlist will load after this ad

School Strike 4 Climate had their last two protests cancelled due to Covid-19 but are back today with their fourth demonstration. Source: 1 NEWS

Thousands of school students emptied their classrooms and took to the streets after growing frustrated with the slow progress that has been made since Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern declared a climate emergency in December.

Seren Lewis, one of the strike organisers in Wellington, told 1 NEWS they were making two demands today.

"Number one, being a just transition - we want the Government to aid people in non-sustainable fields and practices to transition into more sustainable ones," Lewis said.

"Our second demand is to honour our Pacific neighbours. We want our government to help them battle the forefront of climate change and strengthen those connections to allow them to do so."

Lewis said she was in awe of today's turnout.

"There are so many amazing people here. There are way more people than we imagined and I'm so proud of everyone here today."

Earlier this year, the Climate Change Commission released its first findings, setting targets for reducing carbon emissions each year between 2022 and 2025.

Check out the photos from the Wellington and Auckland strikes below from 1 NEWS reporters Irra Lee and Cushla Norman.

MP for Auckland Central Chloe Swarbrick at the Auckland march. Source: 1 NEWS
A young protestor at the Auckland march. Source: 1 NEWS
Protestors at the Auckland march. Source: 1 NEWS
Protestors hold up signs at the Auckland march. Source: 1 NEWS
Protestors at the Auckland march. Source: 1 NEWS
Signs at the Auckland march. Source: 1 NEWS
Protestors gathered in Wellington. Source: 1 NEWS
Protestors stand with their signs at the Wellington March. Source: 1 NEWS
A Wellington protestor with their sign. Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand
Environment
Education
Climate Change
Wellington
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:43
Another border worker has tested positive for Covid-19, Ashley Bloomfield confirms
2
'We are all incredibly sad' — Wellington Zoo staff upset over decision to euthanise lioness pair
3
Photos: Students take to the streets around NZ to protest more Govt action on climate
4
Authorities: NFL player killed five people, including two kids, before turning gun on himself
5
Govt ignoring 'humanitarian crisis' of visa holders unable to reunite with families in NZ, lawyer says
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Covid-19: Government increases Air NZ loan by $600 million; $1.5 billion total

Full video: Jacinda Ardern speaks with media amid suspension of India arrivals

Waterskiing pair convicted over Canterbury crash in which woman was dragged under jet boat
01:55

Why is India being singled out over other Covid-19 hotspots? Chris Hipkins explains