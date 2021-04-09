Photos: Students take to the streets around NZ to protest more Govt action on climate

Demonstrators have marched to Parliament and protested in other cities demanding more action from the Government on climate change.

Thousands of school students emptied their classrooms and took to the streets after growing frustrated with the slow progress that has been made since Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern declared a climate emergency in December.

Seren Lewis, one of the strike organisers in Wellington, told 1 NEWS they were making two demands today.

"Number one, being a just transition - we want the Government to aid people in non-sustainable fields and practices to transition into more sustainable ones," Lewis said.

"Our second demand is to honour our Pacific neighbours. We want our government to help them battle the forefront of climate change and strengthen those connections to allow them to do so."

Lewis said she was in awe of today's turnout.

"There are so many amazing people here. There are way more people than we imagined and I'm so proud of everyone here today."

Earlier this year, the Climate Change Commission released its first findings, setting targets for reducing carbon emissions each year between 2022 and 2025.

Check out the photos from the Wellington and Auckland strikes below from 1 NEWS reporters Irra Lee and Cushla Norman.

