Photos: Spectacular images capture arrival of winter at Mt Hutt Ski Area

Spectacular images have captured frozen chair lifts at Mt Hutt Ski Area on the first day of winter*.

Frozen chair lifts on Mt Hutt, June 1, 2021. Source: Supplied

A helicopter was needed to access the mountain top due to a dump of heavy snow.

Richie Owen, Mt Hutt's sales and marketing coordinator, told 1 NEWS that Mt Hutt is susceptible to "rime events" causing large ice build ups as it's so close to the ocean.

Icy conditions on Mt Hutt, June 1, 2021. Source: Supplied

"When we expect a rime event like this we have a storm trooper crew that monitor and remain on the mountain," he says.

"This would include at first light climbing each lift tower with a Yetti stick and bashing the ice off. We cannot move the lift until most of the ice is cleared from the towers and pully sheaths."

Frozen chair lifts on Mt Hutt, June 1, 2021. Source: Supplied

Owen says the chilly weather is a good omen for the season ahead.

"This has set us up for an epic start to the season. We anticipate starting the season with all lifts and terrain park offering."

Mt Hutt's ski-season is due to begin next week on Friday, June 11.