Photos: Snow transforms parts of South Island into winter wonderland

Thousands across the country are waking up to chilly temperatures as a polar blast makes its way up Aotearoa.

Breakfast viewers in Queenstown, Wanaka and Te Anau sent in footage of spectacular snowy scenes this morning.

Meanwhile, in Christchurch, snow has fallen to sea level.

Further north, snow fell in the Wellington suburb of Johnsonville.

A heavy snow watch is in place for the Canterbury Plains, Otago, Christchurch and Southland.

In Fiordland, south of Charles Sound, and in Southland north of Nightcaps and east of Wyndham and Dunedin, snow is falling down to 100 metres and will be heavy at times today.

Snow accumulations may approach warning amounts above 200 metres.

A road snowfall warning has also been issued for the Napier-Taupo Road, Desert Road, Remutaka Hill Road, Lindis Pass, Crown Range Road, Milford Road and the Dunedin to Waitati Highway.