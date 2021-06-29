TODAY |

Photos: Snow transforms parts of South Island into winter wonderland

Source:  1 NEWS

Thousands across the country are waking up to chilly temperatures as a polar blast makes its way up Aotearoa. 

Spectacular snowy scenes in the South Island. Source: Supplied

Breakfast viewers in Queenstown, Wanaka and Te Anau sent in footage of spectacular snowy scenes this morning.

Meanwhile, in Christchurch, snow has fallen to sea level. 

One Breakfast viewer is making the most of the snow. Source: Supplied

Further north, snow fell in the Wellington suburb of Johnsonville.

Snow in Queenstown. Source: Supplied

A heavy snow watch is in place for the Canterbury Plains, Otago, Christchurch and Southland. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Queenstown, Wanaka and Te Anau were among those facing a chilly and snowy morning. Source: Breakfast

In Fiordland, south of Charles Sound, and in Southland north of Nightcaps and east of Wyndham and Dunedin, snow is falling down to 100 metres and will be heavy at times today. 

Snow accumulations may approach warning amounts above 200 metres.

A road snowfall warning has also been issued for the Napier-Taupo Road, Desert Road, Remutaka Hill Road, Lindis Pass, Crown Range Road, Milford Road and the Dunedin to Waitati Highway. 

A full list of road closures and warnings can be found on the Waka Kotahi NZTA website.

New Zealand
Southland
Weather News
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:10
Ex-Warriors star Konrad Hurrell knocked out in on-field clash
2
Polar blast to drop temperatures dramatically around NZ
3
Heavy snow, transport disruption, big waves as Antarctic blast hits NZ
4
Struggle installing mandatory seatbelts end motorhome dream for many
5
Coastal Wellington residents told to be evacuation ready ahead of storm
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Possible asbestos forces closure of pool in Gisborne swimming complex
06:03

Struggle installing mandatory seatbelts end motorhome dream for many

Southland's crumbling bridges make farmer's 6km drive a 22km trip

Coastal Wellington residents told to be evacuation ready ahead of storm