Photos: Snow-hit Kiwis share their breathtaking photos of picturesque (and freezing) Central Otago on social media

As snow swept parts of the country today, New Zealanders took to social media to give a glimpse of the powder left by the sharp drop in temperatures.
MetService meteorologist Georgina Griffiths said on TVNZ1's Breakfast today the stormy chill this week is forecast to continue into next week - which should be "unusually cold even for June"
Snow in central Otago.
Source: Kirstenfrancesm / Instagram
