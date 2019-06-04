Photos: Skiers, snowboarders take advantage of Mt Ruapehu's first snow of the season

Thousands of skiers, snowboarders and sightseers made their way up Mt Ruapehu over the long weekend to enjoy the first snow of the season at Happy Valley.

A fresh dumping of snow made for "pure bliss" for adventure seekers heading up the mountain.

Whakapapa General Manager Jono Dean says, "skiers, snowboarders and sightseers all enjoyed a great season opening at Happy Valley, with a dusting of snow overnight Sunday, along with fresh man-made snow, capping off a great weekend’s fun."

About 1200 skiers and snowboarders enjoyed Happy Valley over the long weekend, along with about the same number of sightseers.

The Thompson family skiing on the opening day of the North Island ski season. Source: Supplied

Among those on the field for opening weekend, the Brockelbank family from Lower Hutt, Wellington enjoyed their first taste of snow for the season and some great skiing.

"It’s the best way to spend time with the family," Leanne Brockelbank said. "The kids just all get along happily, you can have your own free time or join together and the whole day is just bliss, pure bliss, no arguments, happy family time."

Those keen to head up the mountain later in the week will also be pleased snow is in the forecast again.

Those not taking to the slopes still enjoyed heading up the mountain. Source: Supplied

The snow base in Happy Valley is currently 8cm, with more snow needed before the remainder of Happy Valley is open. At the moment, one carpet lift is open with a trail that is growing wider each day due to snow making, grooming and natural snow fall.

Whakapapa and Tūroa ski fields are due to open in late June and the new Sky Waka, which features 50 Sky Waka gondola cabins with floor to ceiling glass, internal ski racks, audio and lighting and individual leather seats, is also scheduled to be finished at the same time.

Mt Ruapehu offers skiers and snowboarders the longest scheduled winter season in the country, operating through until Labour Weekend in late October.