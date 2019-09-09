Photos: Scores of people turn out for Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori parade

The Wellington parade to kick off Te Wiki o te Reo Māori saw thousands of people beginning their hikoi from Parliament down to Te Ngākau (Civic Square).
The theme for the 2019 week is 'Kia Kaha Te Reo Māori'.
Māori Language Day is on Saturday, commemorating the Māori language petition to Parliament in 1972.
