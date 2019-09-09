TODAY |

Photos: Scores of people turn out for Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori parade

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Māori Issues
Politics

The Wellington parade to kick off Te Wiki o te Reo Māori saw thousands of people beginning their hikoi from Parliament down to Te Ngākau (Civic Square). 

The Wellington Parade to kick off Te Wiki o te Reo Māori. Source: 1 NEWS

The theme for the 2019 week is 'Kia Kaha Te Reo Māori'.

The Wellington Parade to kick off Te Wiki o te Reo Māori. Source: 1 NEWS

Māori Language Day is on Saturday, commemorating the Māori language petition to Parliament in 1972. 

Wellington Mayor Justin Lester. Source: 1 NEWS
The Wellington Parade to kick off Te Wiki o te Reo Māori. Source: 1 NEWS
The Wellington Parade to kick off Te Wiki o te Reo Māori. Source: 1 NEWS
For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm. Source: 1 NEWS

The Wellington Parade to kick off Te Wiki o te Reo Māori. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Māori Issues
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:19
Scarlett Johansson admits she has no understanding of 'totally weird' Kiwi humour despite working with Taika Waititi
2
Watch: Japan-bound All Blacks seen off with stirring haka from Air NZ staff
3
Hail, lightning and flooding warning for Auckland as thunderstorms approach from the north
4
Cheeky Steve Hansen quashes Josh Ioane's injury report of Beauden Barrett - 'Probably wanted him to be 50-50'
5
Winston Peters continues recuperating at home three weeks after surgery
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Te Papa chief behind controversial restructure resigns

Minecraft builds Māori world for Kiwi kids to explore language and culture

Winston Peters continues recuperating at home three weeks after surgery

Measles cases likely to peak within fortnight, ministry says